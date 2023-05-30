“More boots on the ground are pushing back on criminality, through provincial intelligence-led operations to take down individuals or criminal syndicates hell-bent on terrorising communities. These criminal lockdowns have been adopted by all provincial commissioners and are guided by crime intelligence and crime trends and analysis.
“This aggressive form of policing is adapted from the Gauteng based Operation O kae Molao, which has been ongoing for five years. This follows, the need for the SAPS to upscale its responses to crime and to lock down and squeeze the space for criminals.”
A total of 6,289 people were murdered between January and March, which is an increase of 206 from the same period last year, while 6,192 attempted murder cases were registered. This is 475 more cases than last year.
In the assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm category, 43,090 cases were reported, 98 more than last year. A total of 49,226 assault cases were registered, increasing by 3,480 from the same period last year
A total of 34,460 robbery with aggravating circumstances cases were reported during the fourth quarter, an increase of 1,677, while 11,744 common robbery cases reported. This is an increase of 957 from last year.
CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Contact crimes have increased by 4%, with common robbery and attempted murder leading the pack, according to the fourth quarter crime statistics.
The stats were released by police top brass, led by police minister Bheki Cele, on Tuesday in Cape Town.
The fourth quarter covers the January to March 2023 period.
Speaking ahead of the media release, Cele said: “Interrogating the crime figures we are releasing today, it is unmistakable that the decision to upscale visible policing and disruptive operations from Thursdays to Mondays in all provinces is working.
CRIME STATS | Crimes against women, children remain a ‘concern’: Masemola
