Man arrested for pornographic images with overlain faces of Ramaphosa, Cele

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested for pornographic images with overlaid faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele.

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly contravening the Cybercrimes Act.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said an investigation into pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele and his wife had been launched at the beginning of May.

“The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms. A 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg, and his device that was allegedly used as well as sim cards were recovered in his possession,” Nkwalase said.

He said a multitude of pornographic images were allegedly found on his device.

The man was arrested by members of the Gauteng crimes against the state (CATS) team and the Hawks' Pietermaritzburg-based serious organised crime investigation team on Sunday.

TimesLIVE