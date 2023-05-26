For his family, planting fruits needed to produce the jam is generational.
Jam producer wants his product to hit retail stores
Selaocoe uses big pots and gas stove to manufacture jams
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Entrepreneur Gontse Selaocoe wants to see his jam hit retail stores and feature on breakfast menus in restaurants and coffee shops.
This is what drives the 24-year-old entrepreneur and farmer, whose business All Day Jam operates from a spotless small room next to his grandmother’s tuck shop in their home in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.
Selaocoe uses big pots and a gas stove to manufacture the jam.
He said everything he’s able to do was taught to him by his grandmother, Mabel Selaocoe.
“I grew up eating the jam as my grandma would make it and it tasted so good,” said Selaocoe.
He said Mabel would give jam to their visitors as a sign of appreciation.
“You know how old people are, so she would give jam to whoever visited our house whenever they were about to leave.
“I asked her why she couldn’t turn it into a business and she also asked me the same question and I went along with the idea using her processes,” he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
