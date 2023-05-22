The department of water and sanitation says it has assembled a technical team to work with the national and provincial departments of health and the City of Tshwane as investigations continue to establish the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
It said its technical team will assist with matters such as water quality investigation and identifying the causes of the outbreak.
“The department has continuously been carrying out water quality tests at the Temba water treatment works and water distribution points in Hammanskraal.
“The latest tests indicate the quality from the Temba water treatment works does not meet minimum standards. The water supplied by Magalies and Rand Water meets the drinking water quality standards. Therefore the water quality challenges are in central Hammanskraal, which is supplied by the city.”
The department said it has directed the city to stop supplying water from the Temba plant to Hammanskraal residents for human consumption.
“The city is providing potable water to affected communities initially supplied by the Temba plant through the deployment of tankers.”
Technical team to fix Hammanskraal water supply after cholera outbreak
Latest tests indicate quality does not meet minimum standards
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The department of water and sanitation says it has assembled a technical team to work with the national and provincial departments of health and the City of Tshwane as investigations continue to establish the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
It said its technical team will assist with matters such as water quality investigation and identifying the causes of the outbreak.
“The department has continuously been carrying out water quality tests at the Temba water treatment works and water distribution points in Hammanskraal.
“The latest tests indicate the quality from the Temba water treatment works does not meet minimum standards. The water supplied by Magalies and Rand Water meets the drinking water quality standards. Therefore the water quality challenges are in central Hammanskraal, which is supplied by the city.”
The department said it has directed the city to stop supplying water from the Temba plant to Hammanskraal residents for human consumption.
“The city is providing potable water to affected communities initially supplied by the Temba plant through the deployment of tankers.”
In response to the cholera outbreak minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has deployed his deputy ministers to work with the MEC for health to visit Hammanskraal and other affected areas.
Mchunu has committed to meeting Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink before Friday, with the aim of agreeing on a plan with timeframes for the city to rehabilitate and upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.
The department said a joint task team between the department and the city will be established to oversee the work.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos