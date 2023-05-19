They asked nurses to respect their privacy when seeking information about their reproductive health at clinics.
TimesLIVE
'Our parents need to be taught how to parent positively' — teenage boys in Hout Bay
Child Protection Week campaign finds teenage boys believe their parents need to be taught to let go of 'primitive' ways of raising them
Image: Social development department
Teenage boys in Hout Bay in Cape Town say their parents need counselling and education to be able to parent “positively” and avoid “primitive” ways of raising them.
This was revealed on the second day of the Child Protection Week campaign in Hout Bay by the department of social development with the focus this year on boys.
The boys raised several issues, including how their parents raise them, how nurses disclose their HIV status to the community and issues of cyberbullying.
A 15-year-old boy from Hangberg said parents insisted on using primitive methods to raise them, forgetting that times have changed. He said parents should stop threatening their children with violence and corporal punishment.
“Our parents are going through a lot in life and some take out their anger and frustration on their children. They often want us to be raised in their primitive ways and want us to go through similar experiences as theirs,” the boy said.
Image: Social development department
