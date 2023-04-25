A suspected motive in the murder of ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was revealed in the long-awaited political killing trial.
This was disclosed by uMzimkhulu municipality mayor Jabulile Msiya, who was giving evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, three attempted murders, malicious injury to property, and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.
The four men had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died that September.
Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Nceba Mazongolo, a motorist driving by, were also shot and taken to hospital.
Possible motive for assassination of ANC's Sindiso Magaqa emerges in court
Image: LERATU MADUNA/GALLO
A suspected motive in the murder of ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was revealed in the long-awaited political killing trial.
This was disclosed by uMzimkhulu municipality mayor Jabulile Msiya, who was giving evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, three attempted murders, malicious injury to property, and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.
The four men had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died that September.
Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Nceba Mazongolo, a motorist driving by, were also shot and taken to hospital.
Msiya told the court that before the incident, she and Magaqa were part of the executive council at uMzimkhulu municipality.
She said they suspected irregular expenditure on the construction of a memorial hall when then municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana was to deliver a report to the council.
“That’s where I noticed that work on the ground was not equal to the money being reported monthly. The auditor-general's annual report confirmed there was irregular expenditure. Together with Sandiso and some members, we requested an investigation but some members were against it. The matter was moved to full council and still, many were against it,” said Msiya.
Msiya said Cosatu then handed a memorandum to KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) calling for an in-depth investigation.
Cogta passed the memorandum to the KZN premier's office which conducted an investigation and handed a report to then-mayor Mphuthumi Mpabanga.
Msiya said Mpabanga and Sikhosana refused to implement the recommendations in the report.
“We were vocal and we insisted on getting details about the investigation but Sikhosana made it clear that we won’t get the report,” she said.
Msiya said they are yet to receive or see the report.
After the persistence of some members in the investigation, tension formed within the council.
This, according to Msiya, was at the time when the ANC's Harry Gwala region was due to hold its regional conference.
Magaqa was vying for the position of deputy secretary, which could have led to him ordering the investigation to be conducted in the municipality.
State prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested that the matter be adjourned to Wednesday where Msiya is expected to give evidence about what transpired on the day of Magaqa’s shooting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos