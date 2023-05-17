Ex-G4S supervisor linked to gangs — investigating officer

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday heard that former supervisor at G4S Senohe Matsoara is linked to gangs.
This was revealed by investigating officer Tieho Flyman in his testimony during the application of a group of people arrested in connection with rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.
Bester, his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, Motsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motanyane Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen have been arrested in connection with Bester's daring escape.
Flyman said if Matsoara was granted bail, he could interfere with state witnesses due to his links to gangs.
He said witnesses who testified during Matsoara's disciplinary hearing at G4S, which led to his dismissal and that of other colleagues, are also in the state witness' list.
Flyman said he learnt during his investigation that Matsoara is linked to gangs.
Tshotlego Makamedi, who represented Lipholo, asked Flyman why his client should not be granted bail.
“In your testimony last week, you said Lipholo called the police and provided you with more information before his arrest, why don't you want him to get bail?” asked Makamedi.
Flyman said Lipholo told the police that he was not safe from his colleagues and the community because he has been talking about what had happened and his role when the body of Katlego Bereng was placed in cell 35 where Bester was held.
The case was postponed to Friday.
The NPA says Bester and his girlfriend made a virtual appearance in court on Tuesday because the department of justice and correctional services made an application, saying it would not be wise for the accused to be transported to court just for a postponement.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Long distance to court prompted department to apply for Bester, Magudumana to appear virtually
Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the state did not oppose the department's application in which it stated that “it would not be wise” to transport Bester and Magudumana for more than five hours to the court for a matter that is going to be postponed.
Shuping said Bester appeared in court virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, while Magudumana appeared from the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, Free State.
“The issue was about transporting them for five and two hours [respectively], just for a few minutes appearance. They [department] said they have to travel five and two hours to Bloemfontein just for a postponement and it would not be wise to drive there for a few minutes appearance,” said Shuping.
A return trip from Kgosi Mampuru II to the court is just over 10 hours while the distance from Bizzah Makhate to the court and back is 4 hours, 40 minutes.
Shuping said the application was only for Tuesday's court appearance. He also said he did not know which room Magudumana was in during her appearance.
Magudumana could be seen on visuals seated on a chair and behind her there was a shelf full of books.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the audio-visual remand system allows detainees to be tried while at correctional centres.
“The presiding court and relevant parties do engage and agree on its usage before the sitting of a court. More often, it is used when matters are to be postponed. It is a system that has been available since 2011,” Nxumalo said.
During the escape, a body was smuggled into the prison in a wooden kist and was set alight in Bester's cell to make it look like he had died in the fire.
