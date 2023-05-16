Cape Town man isn’t quitting his job after winning R40m PowerBall Plus jackpot

A Cape Town lottery player who won more than R40m had to take deep breaths as his heart was beating fast when he discovered he was millionaire, Lotto operator Ithuba said on Tuesday.
The man who played PowerBall and PowerBall Plus hit it lucky, bagging R40.2m on the PowerBall PLUS jackpot on his Nedbank app in last Friday night’s draw number 1405.
This is the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023.
“One of the first things I did was to wake my wife and tell her the big news,” the jackpot winner told Ithuba officials.
With R40m in his bank account, the man said he was not planning to do anything drastic yet.
He said he wants to pay off his home loan and open an investment portfolio but he would not quitting his job in the finance sector.
He also plans to travel overseas with his family.
