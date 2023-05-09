Twenty-two years ago our government, under the leadership of president Thabo Mbeki, appointed the youngest ever chairperson for a state-owned entity, and that person was strategist Sandile Zungu.
My take of him is that for some reason he seems to possess the gravitas and touch to always turn things around for the better. It is no exaggeration when I say aerospace and military technology company Denel was doing extremely well under the leadership of the then 34-year-old compatriot.
Today, what we knew as a "jewel" of state-owned companies has become a shadow of its former self. History will always be kind to compatriots like the Zungus of this world that have maximised the time periods they were given to serve the nation, and yes, he is still serving the nation in different capacities, a case of reference is his latest appointment as the chancellor of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).
I can only imagine the positive turnaround that MUT will experience during his reign as chancellor. The chancellor has shown that he has not lost his “magic” touch when it comes to turning things around. It reminds us of how he has awaken the “sleeping giant of football” AmaZulu in a matter of a year or so. That is the kind of magic he has.
I am happy that MUT has taken the bold step and brought his talents on board, and I believe the university will grow to levels they did not imagine would happen so soon.
Zungu deserves praise while he is still alive.
Adam Visser, Upington, Nothern Cape
READER LETTER | Sandile Zungu deserves high praise
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
