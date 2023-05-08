“We’ve also had incidents in recent months of groups storming police stations to free suspects, and literally helping armed suspects to get away, in handcuffs. This is a trend that cannot be condoned. We cannot be a society that decries the level of crime and violence, calling out for increased and more effective enforcement, but then turn on those trying to do that very job.”
Smith said interfering with a peace officer in the execution of their duties could have legal consequences. He urged the public not to involve themselves in “situations that have nothing to do with them”.
During the past week city traffic services arrested 32 suspects — 19 for driving under the influence, four for reckless and negligent driving and nine others on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, presenting false documentation and assaulting an officer.
During the same period 49,610 offences were recorded, 255 public transport vehicles were impounded, and 1,442 warrants were executed.
The city’s public emergency communication centre logged 2,002 incidents over the weekend, including 110 assault cases, 42 domestic violence incidents and 75 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.
TimesLIVE
Traffic cops face 'riotous' passengers, bystanders while arresting 'reckless' taxi driver
Image: 123RF/svershinsky
Traffic officers were surrounded and threatened by “riotous” passengers and bystanders while taking a taxi driver into custody on charges of reckless and negligent driving in Cape Town.
The confrontation played out after officers set off in pursuit of a taxi which tried to evade a checkpoint on Friday evening in Sea Point.
“After stopping the vehicle, the passengers became riotous, joined by bystanders,” the city said on Monday.
“The officers eventually managed to take the driver into custody on charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as a bystander who had made threats against them, for obstruction of justice.”
A hostile crowd tried to surround the patrol car, banging on the vehicle, but the officers managed to drive away with the two suspects.
“What happened in Sea Point is but the latest incident of our staff having to contend with bystanders running interference,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
“We’ve also had incidents in recent months of groups storming police stations to free suspects, and literally helping armed suspects to get away, in handcuffs. This is a trend that cannot be condoned. We cannot be a society that decries the level of crime and violence, calling out for increased and more effective enforcement, but then turn on those trying to do that very job.”
Smith said interfering with a peace officer in the execution of their duties could have legal consequences. He urged the public not to involve themselves in “situations that have nothing to do with them”.
During the past week city traffic services arrested 32 suspects — 19 for driving under the influence, four for reckless and negligent driving and nine others on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, presenting false documentation and assaulting an officer.
During the same period 49,610 offences were recorded, 255 public transport vehicles were impounded, and 1,442 warrants were executed.
The city’s public emergency communication centre logged 2,002 incidents over the weekend, including 110 assault cases, 42 domestic violence incidents and 75 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos