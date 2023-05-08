Maboea's younger brother later found his unconscious brother in the car boot and pleaded with the trio to release him as he was badly injured. His mother also urged the men to rather report the matter to the police.
“They drove with Maboea to the police station and, on arrival, police told them to take him to hospital as he was badly injured.
“The next day [Maboea's brother] went to the police station to look for him but was told the accused had taken him to hospital. The brother went to the hospital but there was no record of his brother being admitted.”
Maboea’s body was found dumped in an open field with blunt force injuries.
The fourth accused, Mary Mokoloi, was acquitted of all charges.
The NPA commended advocate Matthews Rampyapedi and Sgt Basani Nkuna for ensuring justice was served.
“We hope the sentence will deter communities from taking the law into their own hands and learn to allow law enforcement to intervene in community disputes,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Life terms for trio after Vosloorus mob justice attack six years ago
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced three men to life behind bars for a mob justice attack six years ago.
Sibusiso Mogedi, 27, Jabulani Nkosi, 69, and Stanley Mogedi, 33, were sentenced for their attack on Emmanuel Maboea in February 2017 in Vosloorus.
“The trio searched for Maboea and found him at a friend’s home. They assaulted him and put him in the boot of a car as they alleged he had broken into one of the accused’s houses and stolen items.
“They assaulted and coerced him into confessing that he had stolen their belongings,” National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Maboea was taken to his home where the accused found his younger brother. They searched for their belongings but could not find anything.
Four electricians mistaken for cable thieves killed
Maboea's younger brother later found his unconscious brother in the car boot and pleaded with the trio to release him as he was badly injured. His mother also urged the men to rather report the matter to the police.
“They drove with Maboea to the police station and, on arrival, police told them to take him to hospital as he was badly injured.
“The next day [Maboea's brother] went to the police station to look for him but was told the accused had taken him to hospital. The brother went to the hospital but there was no record of his brother being admitted.”
Maboea’s body was found dumped in an open field with blunt force injuries.
The fourth accused, Mary Mokoloi, was acquitted of all charges.
The NPA commended advocate Matthews Rampyapedi and Sgt Basani Nkuna for ensuring justice was served.
“We hope the sentence will deter communities from taking the law into their own hands and learn to allow law enforcement to intervene in community disputes,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos