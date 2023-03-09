Four electricians contracted by the Ekurhuleni municipality, who were responding to a power outage, were killed by a mob who mistook them for cable thieves.
The incident happened on Monday when the four were responding to a power outage after City of Ekurhuleni requested assistance from the contractors to assist in Sarel Hattingh Street, Klippoortjie AH, Germiston.
However, when they got to the scene they were met by an angry community members who started assaulting them despite the employees showing them proof that i they were there to attend an electrical issue. The four men were later killed.
Police and the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department are investigating the matter.
Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said he only became aware of the incident on Thursday after Sowetan called him for comment. The ANC in Ekurhuleni had earlier sent out a statement about the incident.
“It has been brought to my attention that the details of this heinous crime have been circulated to the media by a political party represented in council. I want to implore leaders of political parties to refrain from sharing information that is still subject to investigation in order to not muddy the waters and prejudice investigations underway by law enforcement agencies,” the city said in a statement.
“Equally, it is insensitive to the families of the deceased that their rights to privacy and dignity in this painful period is infringed upon for political point scoring. I want to plead with our communities and ask that you refrain from engaging in acts of violence and vigilante justice and to allow city officials, or contractors in the employ of the city, to do their work to ensure that communities receive the services that they deserve.”
Angry mob allegedly attack the men despite being shown proof
Four electricians mistaken for cable thieves killed
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong
Four electricians contracted by the Ekurhuleni municipality, who were responding to a power outage, were killed by a mob who mistook them for cable thieves.
The incident happened on Monday when the four were responding to a power outage after City of Ekurhuleni requested assistance from the contractors to assist in Sarel Hattingh Street, Klippoortjie AH, Germiston.
However, when they got to the scene they were met by an angry community members who started assaulting them despite the employees showing them proof that i they were there to attend an electrical issue. The four men were later killed.
Police and the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department are investigating the matter.
Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said he only became aware of the incident on Thursday after Sowetan called him for comment. The ANC in Ekurhuleni had earlier sent out a statement about the incident.
“It has been brought to my attention that the details of this heinous crime have been circulated to the media by a political party represented in council. I want to implore leaders of political parties to refrain from sharing information that is still subject to investigation in order to not muddy the waters and prejudice investigations underway by law enforcement agencies,” the city said in a statement.
“Equally, it is insensitive to the families of the deceased that their rights to privacy and dignity in this painful period is infringed upon for political point scoring. I want to plead with our communities and ask that you refrain from engaging in acts of violence and vigilante justice and to allow city officials, or contractors in the employ of the city, to do their work to ensure that communities receive the services that they deserve.”
Cable theft in Johannesburg persists at an alarming rate
Cable thieves target poles outside justice minister Ronald Lamola’s house
Electrocuted 'copper thief' blamed for power outage in south Durban
Two cable thieves sentenced to 15 years in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos