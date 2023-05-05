We are nearing the end of the 2023 International Child and Youth Care Week, a week during which the world observes and acknowledge the work done by all involved in the work and activities of protecting and looking after vulnerable children in society.
It is therefore a time to recognise the efforts of all these good people in direct and indirect work as child and youth caregivers.
This year’s celebrations are held under the theme “Advancing the professional development of child and youth care workers”. The theme refers to the process of providing support and growth opportunities to professionals who work with children and youth in care setting.
This could involve offering training, education, mentoring and other related resources to help the child and youth care workers enhance their skills, knowledge and ability. This will ensure that these workers have the necessary tools and expertise to provide effective care and support to the children and youth in their care.
Caregivers in this sector ensure that vulnerable children and youth live in clean and safe environments at their homes or welfare centres. And that the young ones’ development, physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually, is catered for, including their educational needs.
In SA, child and youth care work enjoys the status of regulated social service profession and state backing through legislation – Social Service Professions Act 110 of 1978 since October 2014. Apart from recognising the workers, the legislation also protects the interests of the vulnerable children and youth as it makes sure no person is allowed to practice as a child and youth care worker or auxiliary child and youth care worker without being registered with the South African Council for Social Service Professions.
We applaud the care workers in state institutions and those in NGOs for their commitment.
Busi Kheswa
Department of social development in Gauteng
READER LETTER | We salute exposed youth caregivers
Image: 123RF
