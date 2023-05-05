×

South Africa

Rape claims against my late son not handled well – mom

Family wants heads to roll over protocol lapses

05 May 2023 - 07:47
Mpho Sibanyoni Journalist

The mother of a pupil who committed suicide following allegations of rape accused the principal of violating her son’s rights when dealing with the matter.

The mother, who is represented by law firm Lawtons Africa, alleges that Hoërskool Kriel in Mpumalanga contravened the education department’s school protocol by failing to immediately notify her when her son was accused of raping his 15-year-old school mate...

