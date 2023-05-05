How one manages burns properly is vital, says SA Burn Society

As SA observes National Burn Safety Awareness week from tomorrow, the SA Burn Society works all year round to ensure that healthcare professionals are adequately trained and have the experience to deal with severe burn injuries.
President of SA Burn Society Dr Ethel Andrews said the organisation was made up mainly of healthcare practitioners whose main purpose was to educate other healthcare practitioners on how to manage burns properly.
“For example, last year when a gas explosion with a fuel tanker happened in Boksburg, a lot of patients were taken to hospitals that aren’t burns units and the care they received was very varied. So, we have a standardised programme that we teach to healthcare professionals,” Andrews explained.
The society was established in 1976 and has branches internationally. Although it does not deal with burn survivors directly, they have partnered with other foundations such as the Burn Foundation – who help survivors even after the burn injury.
Andrews said the first 24 hours are key when treating a victim of fire.
“The Emergency Management of Severe Burns courses we offer focus on the first 24 hours because that’s critical. In trauma there’s a golden hour where you have to get the patient to the hospital as quickly as you can, so in burns the first 24 hours are critical because if it is a large burn then the patient would need a drip so that the fluids they are losing get replaced,” Andrews said.
Infections are the biggest challenge when it comes to caring for burns.
“If you [health professional] get to see the patient within 24 hours then you can make sure that all the burnt skin gets removed and you can cover the patient with an antimicrobial dressing which kills bacteria,” she said.
While the society is limited to members who pay an annual membership, the public can access its services through its website where they can pose questions to members who will then answer them or refer them to the correct channels.
“A designated person will answer the public’s questions and if the question is beyond our domain then we’ll pass it on to the correct foundation.”
People who wish to offer resources are welcome to go on their website saburnsociety.co.za to make donations. The society also has campaigns whenever they require assistance.
How one manages burns properly is vital, says SA Burn Society
‘We have a standardised programme that we teach to healthcare professionals’
Image: Supplied
