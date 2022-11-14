×

South Africa

Efforts ramped up for families to get closure

Legal team and NGOs push for Enyobeni inquest

14 November 2022 - 07:18
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

The families of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy have teamed up with lawyers and NGOs to prepare to litigate against the government to get answers about their children’s death.

The team comprises Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), the SA Human Rights Commission and a private law firm and it’s yet lodge litigation papers. It has been established  to help families get answers after the death of their children at the East London tavern five months ago...

