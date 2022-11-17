×

South Africa

Drug addicts turn to books to help beat substance abuse

New youth centre aims to equip druggies with skills

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 17 November 2022 - 08:23

The fear of losing his family and friends and realising that his life had no direction is what led Thabo Mamokwele to finally decide to seek help for his drug addiction after six years.

Now, Mamokwele is well on his way to obtain an electrical engineering qualification from Soshanguve Centre of Excellence, a youth centre that provides development programmes which aims to give skills to recovered drug addicts...

