South Africa

Payouts are necessary but culprits must be charged, says DA

Gauteng pays R405m to victims of Esidimeni tragedy

By Noxolo Sibiya - 20 February 2023 - 13:13
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Protests during the testimony of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings on January 22, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The Gauteng provincial government says it has paid R405m to those who suffered from the Life Esidimeni tragedy in 2016 when about 1,500 mental patients were moved to unlicensed NGOs that failed to provide proper care.

This figure was revealed in a report tabled on Friday at a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature’s health committee.

According to the report, of the 514 claims received, 405 qualified to receive compensation of R1.2m.

The money would be split equally between the families and the patient if they are still alive.

The report further states that there were 134 claimants who received compensation from the arbitration presided over by Justice Dikgang Moseneke in 2018.

An additional 271 claimants have benefited from Moseneke’s recommendation that other victims should be paid compensation as well.

“The total amount paid by government to all affected families to date is R405 539 000-00 inclusive of 134 families that appeared before the arbitration,” the report read

Only 60 patients or claimants have so far received their portion of the funds.

The office of the premier has applied for curators to administer these funds and law firms have been appointed to assist families with an executor for the deceased claims.

DA MPL Jack Bloom said the judicial inquest into the deaths of 144 Esidimeni patients has made slow progress since it started in July 2021 to establish criminal liability in this matter.

He said it is disappointing that no-one has been charged for the murders and the maltreatment seven years after the terrible event.

“The payouts are necessary but cannot fully compensate for the suffering and the loss of lives. The inquest needs to speed up its proceedings as families will only have closure when the culprits are charged and sentenced,” Bloom said.

