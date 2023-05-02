The election of the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg at its special council sitting on Tuesday has been marred by long delays after the ANC asked the speaker of council for a three-hour caucus break.
This led to speaker Colleen Makhubele granting the request and asking that all council members return to the chambers at 3:30pm.
Earlier, the EFF asked Makhubele for a one-hour caucus break, which was also granted.
After permitting the ANC’s request, Makhubele said no more caucus breaks would be allowed and that a new mayor would be elected before the end of Tuesday.
The special council sitting taking place in Braamfontein, Johannesburg was convened after Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad resigned as mayor last week.
The ANC in the council is likely to field another Al-Jama-ah councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, as the next mayor.
Gwamanda, a PR councillor, is one of Al-Jama-Aah’s three representatives in the Joburg council and previously tabled a failed motion of no confidence against former mayor Mpho Phalatse in January.
In April 2022, he seconded a motion of no confidence against former speaker Vasco Da Gama, which also failed.
The DA will field Phalatse as its mayoral candidate.
ActionSA is expected to field its Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni.
Officials from the Electoral Commission of SA were seen inside the chambers of council.
The Joburg council has a total of 270 seats. The coalition of the ANC, the PA, the EFF, GOOD, Cope, the ATM, the APC, the PAC and the AH all have a combined 139 seats.
The opposition consists of the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, FF+, IFP and UIM bloc who have a combined 130 seats.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Joburg mayoral election delayed by ANC, EFF caucus breaks
Speaker says a new mayor will be elected on Tuesday
Image: Veli Nhlapo
