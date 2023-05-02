Our favourite extravagant Met Gala looks

Rihanna, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Tems, Trevor Noah and Lil Nas X were a handful of stars who joined fashion’s most exclusive guest-list at the 75th Met Gala in New York City on Monday night (Tuesday morning local time). The superb spectacle of fashion that takes place every first Monday of May opened its doors to attendees dressed as brides and grooms in rosy appliqué, glittering silver bodied demi-gods, dripping pearls and purring felines. This year’s theme honoured late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and stars served jaw-dropping creations inspired by the late German couturier. These are our fave extravagant looks:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
If you ever wondered how our girl Riri would look as a bride, look no further. The multi-hyphened superstar walked up the iconic Met stairs dressed in a strappy and creamy Valentino gown that poured into a glorious train. Her look was complete with a rosy cape that first covered her head and then later draped over her shoulders, complete with eyelash-inspired shades. Riri’s beau and rapper A$AP Rocky walked beside his blushing bride in a bedazzled denim and Scottish- kilt ensemble that flowed into a train by Gucci.
Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Diddy understood the assignment
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Doja Cat
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The Kiss Me More hitmaker made the purr-fect entrance. The musician has had a glowing year of fashionable looks thus far and this look ranked among the top. Meowing at every reporter on the red carpet, Doja Cat channelled the spirit of Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette in a silver white Oscar De La Renta gown complete with a furry train and neck bell in the form of a diamond pendant across her forehead.
Bad Bunny
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican musician looked angelic and whimsical in a white Jacquemus suit complete with backless blazer and 8m-long flowery train.
Burna Boy
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
Making his debut at the Met, Nigerian sensation Burna Boy looked sharp in a blue and black striped Burberry suit with a matching mesh vest underneath and a floral necktie that trickled into a train.
Lil Nas X
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Looking more like a godly figure than a cat on the red carpet, the Industry Baby hitmaker hit all the right notes with his ensemble – or should we say lack thereof? Lil Nas X was covered in silver body paint by renowned makeup artist Pat McGarth and rhinestones, with pearl detailing around his neck and face. But what caught guests’ attention was his silver Dior thong made of pearls.
Teyana Taylor
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The dancer, producer and actor stunned in a Thom Browne checked body suit blazer with a straight tea length shirt. Taylor completed her look with a leather satchel with a rose appliqué and mesh veil on a super cute pixie hairdo.
Cardi B
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The Grammy-winning rapper served more than one look. Switching her striking black locks for a silver up-do, Cardi stole hearts in a black rose detailed gown complete with a tie and suit ensemble. She later transformed into a classy woman in a pink and black tweed Richard Quinn gown set with tiny rose button detailing and pearls.
Diddy
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
Proving why he’s the OG, Diddy donned a striking all-black outfit with metallic stud detailing around the lapels of the jacket by his label Sean John. He was dripping in metallic chains with a puffer cape that was lined with black floral embellishments.
Tems
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
Nigerian beauty Tems stole the show once again, like she did earlier in the year at the Oscars. She went for a dramatic black and white gown by Robert Wun. The striking contrast of black corset and elbow-length gloves and stark white skirt was complete with feathers and a majestic headpiece.
Trevor Noah
Image: Jamie McCarthy
A regular attendee at the Met, the South African comedian pushed the style envelope in a Thom Browne ensemble which he elevated with a fresh set of cornrows.
Jeremy Pope
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Balmain head designer Olivier Rousteing’s vision of the late designer came in the form of a magnificent cape that features a hand-drawn illustration of Lagerfeld made of 5,000m of silk chiffon. The cape that was worn by Pope was complete with a pair of black Balmain trousers.
