Parties hustle over Joburg mayorship

Al Jama-ah admits Gwamanda has been approached
Political parties in the City of Johannesburg were locked in last-minute horse trading meetings yesterday ahead of today’s crucial vote for the new mayor during a special council seating.
Lobbying involved all the parties across the political divide seeking to take power in the embattled metro.
Al Jama-ah has confirmed that its little-known councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, has been approached by other parties including the ANC to stand as the mayoral candidate to replace fellow party member Thapelo Amad who resigned last week.
Party leader Ganief Hendricks told Sowetan that councillors from its coalition partners in the city persuaded Gwamanda to contest for the mayoral chain .
“He [Gwamanda] has been approached to stand by other councillors and their leadership. It’s not only the ANC [that’s approached him] but parties across the board,” said Hendricks.
“We don’t have a quarrel [about this approach] because I’m committed to the ANC as when they approach us to govern anywhere in the country, whether it’s a small or big municipality, even a province. We’re there to assist because in terms of our faith [Islam] when you’re requested to govern you must agree.”
Sowetan reported two weeks ago that the ANC in the city was likely to field Gwamanda as the next mayor.
