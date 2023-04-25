×

South Africa

PICS | Soweto community holds candlelight virgil for children killed and mutilated

By Staff Reporter - 25 April 2023 - 21:51
Community members in Soweto attending the night virgil of five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu and six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye who were killed and their bodies mutilated in the area last week.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mourners express their emotions while attending candlelight prayer organised by community radio station Jozi FM for the deceased Nqobizitha Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Community pray to support the families of the deceased children as they go through a difficult period.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Community members attending the candlelight prayer for the two children listen to a church leader preaching.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Community members turn on the candles during the prayer service in support of the bereaved families.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

