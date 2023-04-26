×

South Africa

Police search for missing woman focuses on Table Mountain area

By TIMESLIVE - 26 April 2023 - 12:31
Julie Goodness went missing after heading out for a walk on Monday in Cape Town.
Image: Julie Goodness/Facebook

Police and volunteers are searching the Table Mountain area for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing after heading out for a walk in Cape Town.

Julie Goodness, an American living in Cape Town, reportedly left home in Higgovale in the city centre on Monday morning carrying a bag and wearing hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket, according to police.

“It is believed that she walked towards Table Mountain,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Poje. “Search and Rescue police and volunteers are combing the Table Mountain area in an attempt to trace the missing lady.”

City of Cape Town ward councillor Nicola Jowell appealed to residents and hikers to assist in the search.

“She has lived in the city for a number of years and first came to Cape Town as a student in 2009,” Jowell said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The police have shared that she had gone onto the mountain and SANParks along with other organisations, and many individuals have been searching for her.”

Goodness had a postdoctoral fellowship with the Global Risk Governance programme at the University of Cape Town for two years, which she completed in mid-2022. More recently she has been working as a senior professional officer for Iclei Africa, in line with her commitment to sustainable cities and the role of nature in urban planning.

Meanwhile, German tourist Nick Frischke remains missing more than two months after setting off on a hike near Hout Bay. 

TimesLIVE

