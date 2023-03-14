According to the summary of facts provided by the state, Dube came to SA in 2008 without a passport. He stayed around Thembisa, Tzaneen, Mokopane, Polokwane and Seshego township.
From June to November 2021, Dube stayed at Seshego Zone 3 in a rented room and would target women around Polokwane and Seshego who were looking for jobs.
Dube made false promises of employment to all his victims.
According to the state, he took his victims to the bush near Polokwane International Airport, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Dendron Road, Matlala Road and the Blood River suburb, where he raped, robbed and killed them.
Dube further contacted families of his victims demanding money for their release.
During his arrest, Dube was found in possession of one of his victims’ cellphone, and the belongings of some of his victims were found in his rented room.
He led police to four bodies and also pointed out three areas where bodies were discovered previously.
The state alleged the murders were premeditated.
Mitigation and aggravation of sentence were set to resume.
TimesLIVE
Polokwane serial killer convicted
Themba Prince Willard Dube lured women with the promise of employment
Image: Department of social development
Serial killer Themba Prince Willard Dube, accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, has been convicted for murder and rape.
On Tuesday, the Limpopo high court convicted the Zimbabwean national on two counts of rape, six of murder, five of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of extortion, one of possession of stolen property and another of being an illegal immigrant.
He was arrested in 2021 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone belonging to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo. Dube was in custody when investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.
Dube’s modus operandi was to lure his victims with the promise of employment.
TimesLIVE reported that his seven victims were identified as:
Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case postponed for high court trial date
According to the summary of facts provided by the state, Dube came to SA in 2008 without a passport. He stayed around Thembisa, Tzaneen, Mokopane, Polokwane and Seshego township.
From June to November 2021, Dube stayed at Seshego Zone 3 in a rented room and would target women around Polokwane and Seshego who were looking for jobs.
Dube made false promises of employment to all his victims.
According to the state, he took his victims to the bush near Polokwane International Airport, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Dendron Road, Matlala Road and the Blood River suburb, where he raped, robbed and killed them.
Dube further contacted families of his victims demanding money for their release.
During his arrest, Dube was found in possession of one of his victims’ cellphone, and the belongings of some of his victims were found in his rented room.
He led police to four bodies and also pointed out three areas where bodies were discovered previously.
The state alleged the murders were premeditated.
Mitigation and aggravation of sentence were set to resume.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos