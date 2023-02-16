Two people, one a woman, are due to appear in court after skeletal remains believed to be of a woman who went missing last year were found buried in their house in Newcastle, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police were investigating a case of murder.
Naicker said it is alleged that on Tuesday a member of the community arrived at the Madadeni police station to report a missing woman, aged 40, who was last seen in February 2021.
“It was alleged that the missing victim was killed, burnt and buried inside the dwelling in Madadeni. Police proceeded to the scene and found the community had already started to dig inside the home. The skeletal remains were found and police arrested two suspects aged 40 and 50 for murder,” he said.
Naicker said the two suspects are expected to appear in the Madadeni magistrate's court on Friday.
A resident told TimesLIVE a child told the community about the incident.
“While others went to alert the police to come and dig, the community decided to enter the shack and started to dig. Soon after the community had started to dig, the police arrived and they called for a TLB,” he said. A TLB is a tractor-loader-backhoe machine used for digging and moving rubble or sand.
It is understood the suspects tried to flee but were later apprehended.
TimesLIVE
Two arrested after remains found buried in Newcastle home
Image: Supplied
