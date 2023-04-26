×

South Africa

Alex fires leave shack dwellers stranded

'The cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations'

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 26 April 2023 - 07:16
File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

About 26 people have been displaced after raging fires guttered 16 shacks in separate blazes in Alexandra yesterday morning.  

According to Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, a 27-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.  

“One fire was reported in the Far East Bank and the other one was reported along 16th Avenue,” said Mulaudzi.

He said the fire reported in the Far East Bank destroyed 10 shacks, while the other affected six. 

“At least there were no injuries that happened in the 16th Avenue fire and the person who was affected by smoke inhalation was transported to a health care facility by our provincial healthcare services,” he said.  

“At this stage, the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations, however, we continue to urge our residents in informal settlements to continue to look after all heating devices, candles and paraffin stoves. These should not be left unattended if we’re trying to prevent fire incidents.”

