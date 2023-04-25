Close to 30 people lost their belongings in two separate fires that swept through parts of Alexandra township yesterday morning.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the first reported blaze engulfed 10 dwellings on the Far East Bank section of the township while the second razed down six homes along 16th Avenue.
Hazel Baloyi, an affected resident, told Sowetan that she woke up just before 3am and saw the flames.
Pule Sekhoto, a member of the township’s patrol team, said he only saw the full extent of the damage caused by the inferno when power was restored at 2am.
Sekhoto further pleaded for government to assist the affected families.
Inferno razes shacks in parts of Alex
Community patroller pleads for government's help
Image: Antonio Muchave
