South Africa

Second G4S guard arrested over Bester's escape

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 19 April 2023 - 15:44
The 51-year-old man is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the daring escape pf Thabo Bester in May 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A 51-year-old G4S employee is set to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in connection to murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape case. 

This is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the daring escape in May 2022.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the security guard was arrested at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein, Free State, while on duty on Tuesday.

Mathe said the man has been charged with assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. 

He will appear in court on Thursday.  

The arrest was effected a day after four other accused – Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, technician Teboho Lipholo and former G4S security guard Senohe Motsoara – appeared in court on various charges.

