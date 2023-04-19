A 51-year-old G4S employee is set to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in connection to murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape case.
This is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the daring escape in May 2022.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the security guard was arrested at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein, Free State, while on duty on Tuesday.
Second G4S guard arrested over Bester's escape
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mathe said the man has been charged with assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.
He will appear in court on Thursday.
The arrest was effected a day after four other accused – Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, technician Teboho Lipholo and former G4S security guard Senohe Motsoara – appeared in court on various charges.
'We took the cheapest flight' — government spent R1.4m to deport Bester and Magudumana
Prosecution to oppose Dr Nandipha's bail application
BESTER ESCAPE LIVE UPDATES: Dr Nandipha remains in custody as father gets bail
