His modus operandi of offering lift to women before raping them is what police used to link a security guard to 38 other dockets where women were sexually violated in Ekurhuleni.
When police first arrested the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security guard in January, he was facing two charges of rape that occurred the same month and in October last year.
However, police investigation revealed that his reign of terror began five years ago in Daveyton, Benoni and Tembisa and is now facing a total of 145 charges, including 44 for rape, 43 for kidnapping and 41 for pointing a firearm.
The 38-year-old man’s identity cannot be revealed as he is yet to undergo a police identity parade.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man started his reign of terror in 2018 until his arrest this year.
“After the accused was arrested, 38 dockets with the same modus operandi were brought from different police stations in Ekurhuleni and that’s how the additional charges were put to the accused,” said Mahanjana.
It is alleged that the man would accost women as they go to trains and offer them a lift before raping them.
His arrest in January came after he allegedly raped a woman he had forced into his car after pointing a firearm at her. The woman was waiting for a taxi to go to work and when she refused his lift he threatened her with a firearm. He then drove to Putfontein where he raped her.
He was arrested a week later through an intelligence operation by the police that linked him to 14 other cases of rape. Since his arrest, the man duped “the Benoni and Tembisa Serial Rapist” has been charged with 44 counts of rape, his youngest victim being 14 years old.
He is facing 17 other charges that include defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
He appeared at the Daveyton magistrate's court yesterday where his case was postponed to May 10 for a formal bail application.
Security guard gave women lift and then raped them
Man violated victims in Daveyton, Benoni and Tembisa
Image: Thulani Mbele
His modus operandi of offering lift to women before raping them is what police used to link a security guard to 38 other dockets where women were sexually violated in Ekurhuleni.
When police first arrested the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security guard in January, he was facing two charges of rape that occurred the same month and in October last year.
However, police investigation revealed that his reign of terror began five years ago in Daveyton, Benoni and Tembisa and is now facing a total of 145 charges, including 44 for rape, 43 for kidnapping and 41 for pointing a firearm.
The 38-year-old man’s identity cannot be revealed as he is yet to undergo a police identity parade.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man started his reign of terror in 2018 until his arrest this year.
“After the accused was arrested, 38 dockets with the same modus operandi were brought from different police stations in Ekurhuleni and that’s how the additional charges were put to the accused,” said Mahanjana.
It is alleged that the man would accost women as they go to trains and offer them a lift before raping them.
His arrest in January came after he allegedly raped a woman he had forced into his car after pointing a firearm at her. The woman was waiting for a taxi to go to work and when she refused his lift he threatened her with a firearm. He then drove to Putfontein where he raped her.
He was arrested a week later through an intelligence operation by the police that linked him to 14 other cases of rape. Since his arrest, the man duped “the Benoni and Tembisa Serial Rapist” has been charged with 44 counts of rape, his youngest victim being 14 years old.
He is facing 17 other charges that include defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
He appeared at the Daveyton magistrate's court yesterday where his case was postponed to May 10 for a formal bail application.
Tsakane graveyard serial rapist convicted of four counts of rape
ANC Women's League wants Cape Town councillor hauled over the coals for hiring a rapist clerk
Stellenbosch Hospital failed to report 'rape' of 15-year-old on time: public protector
Two men get life sentences for raping woman and assaulting her friend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos