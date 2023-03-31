Two North West men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an ex-girlfriend of one of the men and assaulting her friend.
Tebogo Bonolo Makgisa, 25, and Serame Mosweu, 27, were convicted by the Itsoseng regional court of rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The two were with Mosweu’s ex-girlfriend and her friend in December 2017 at Bodibe village near Itsoseng. They went to Mosweu’s house as his ex-girlfriend wanted to collect her jersey, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
“Upon arrival, Mosweu locked the door and told the complainant and her friend that they will spend the night at his residence. The complainant refused to stay and Mosweu assaulted her with objects until she fell down.”
Mosweu and Makgisa then dragged the ex-girlfriend to the bedroom while her friend who was assaulted watched. Mosweu pinned his ex-girlfriend on the floor while Makgisa raped her. Mosweu then left the bedroom and left his accomplice to repeatedly rape his ex-girlfriend.
“In the morning when the complainant and her friend left the house, she collapsed on the road and was taken to a medical facility by members of the community.”
Two men get life sentences for raping woman and assaulting her friend
Image: 123RF/Lukas GojdaLUKAS GOJDA
Two North West men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an ex-girlfriend of one of the men and assaulting her friend.
Tebogo Bonolo Makgisa, 25, and Serame Mosweu, 27, were convicted by the Itsoseng regional court of rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The two were with Mosweu’s ex-girlfriend and her friend in December 2017 at Bodibe village near Itsoseng. They went to Mosweu’s house as his ex-girlfriend wanted to collect her jersey, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
“Upon arrival, Mosweu locked the door and told the complainant and her friend that they will spend the night at his residence. The complainant refused to stay and Mosweu assaulted her with objects until she fell down.”
Mosweu and Makgisa then dragged the ex-girlfriend to the bedroom while her friend who was assaulted watched. Mosweu pinned his ex-girlfriend on the floor while Makgisa raped her. Mosweu then left the bedroom and left his accomplice to repeatedly rape his ex-girlfriend.
“In the morning when the complainant and her friend left the house, she collapsed on the road and was taken to a medical facility by members of the community.”
The matter was reported to the police who arrested the two men. Mosweu and Makgisa pleaded not guilty to the charges.
During their sentencing, state prosecutor advocate Itumeleng Boikanyo urged the court to not deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.
He asked the court to send a strong message to would-be offenders that such crimes would come with harsh sentences, Mamothame said.
“The state argued for Mosweu to be sentenced for rape as they acted in common purpose. Magistrate Boitumelo Chulu agreed with the state and highlighted the need for the community to have confidence in the criminal justice system.”
Makgisa and Mosweu were both sentenced to life and Mosweu was given an additional three years for assault GBH.
“They were both declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Mamothame.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos