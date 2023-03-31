Family apologises to teacher they accused of pupil's rape

The family of a 19-year-old grade 12 pupil who accused her deputy principal of raping her last year has apologised to the educator, saying they acted in anger.
In the public apology sent to Sowetan, the family said they acted out of anger and frustration when they attacked Samuel Nchabeleng, a former deputy principal at Kgagatlou Secondary School in in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.
Nchabeleng, 52, was beaten to a pulp and paraded naked in the streets by the family and community members in November after he was accused of raping the pupil.
He resigned in December after being placed on precautionary suspension by the provincial education department.
Nchabeleng has maintained that he did not rape the pupil nor had sex with her. He also said they were not in a relationship.
No case of rape was opened with the police after the pupil denied she was raped. The pupil and her relatives cannot be named to protect her identity.
The family said they regret attacking Nchabeleng in his home.
“Sometime around November 2022, Mr Nchabeleng, a deputy principal at Kgagatlou Secondary School, was assaulted at his home and publicly humiliated because of a misunderstanding and misinformation. Our niece had been missing for three to four days and we went out to search for her. We were informed that she was with the deputy principal and acted out of anger and frustration.
“Much interest has been shown in the media and social media platforms and many comments made as to the events that took place and we would like to clarify the following: Mr Nchabeleng did not rape the learner as alleged,” read the apology.
“We have taken some time to reflect on the events of that day and noted that the events grossly affected him, both our families, the learner concerned and the community — in a negative manner. We, therefore, publicly regret our actions to Mr Nchabeleng and the community at large. We are sending out our deepest apologies to Mr Nchabeleng and those affected by the unfortunate events,” the apology continued.
The pupil's uncle said the matriculant told them she was not raped.
“When we found them at his house, they were both dressed. I think we did what we did because our child had been missing and we were emotional. It was not our intention to hurt anyone. We are sorry for what happened,” said the uncle.
He said the family did not apologise to Nchabeleng in person because of an ongoing police investigation into the case opened against them by Nchabeleng.
“A week after the incident, we called his wife but she said she is not ready to speak to us and we should stop calling her. We are scared to disturb the police work. We do not want to get in touch with him in order to allow the law to take its course,” he said.
Nchabeleng, who is unemployed, said he was not aware of the apology.
“I am still confused about what happened. I have a lot of questions for the family. What they did to me is wrong. The child was with me because earlier in the year the family asked me to guard their child because she would often bunk classes. I am prepared to sit down with the family and listen to them,” said Nchabeleng.
