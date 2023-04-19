'NSFAS paid R5bn to 40k unqualifying students'
Probe into who should be held liable
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it cannot at this stage say whether anyone at the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) should be held accountable for activities flagged in its investigation into the funding of students.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said investigations which started in September were still in the early stages and no one from NSFAS has been implicated in the alleged payment of R5.1bn to more than 40,000 students who did not qualify for bursaries...
