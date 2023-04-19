Man working on high-rise billboard critically burnt after electric shock

A man suffered critical burns after an electric shock while he was working on a high-rise billboard in Pretoria east.
Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene in the Silver Lakes area of Pretoria east on Wednesday afternoon where the man had made contact with high-voltage cables.
“The man suffered critical burns and a decision was made to airlift him to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” Emer-G-Med said.
