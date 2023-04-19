×

Man working on high-rise billboard critically burnt after electric shock

19 April 2023 - 21:52
Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of an electrocution in the Silver Lakes area of Pretoria East on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A man suffered critical burns after an electric shock while he was working on a high-rise billboard in Pretoria east.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene in the Silver Lakes area of Pretoria east on Wednesday afternoon where the man had made contact with high-voltage cables.

“The man suffered critical burns and a decision was made to airlift him to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” Emer-G-Med  said.

