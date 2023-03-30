Body to replace Thabo Bester taken to prison in private vehicle

An unknown private vehicle was allowed into the Mangaung Correctional Centre without authorisation on the day convicted rapist, murderer and fugitive Thabo Bester escaped.
Bester, who is on the run from the police, was assisted by department of correctional services (DCS) employees to escape from the prison on May 3 2022.
This was revealed by correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale during a media briefing on Thursday outside Grootvlei Correctional Centre where he was giving an update on Bester's escape.
The findings are based on an investigation report compiled by the department. Thobakgale also said three DCS officials have been suspended and an official has been appointed to head the privately managed prison while the DCS is doing its own investigation.
He also said the G4S contract, which expires in 2026, is being looked at by the DCS's legal department for a possible termination as security at the institution has been "paralysed".
"The findings reveal that Thabo Bester was assisted to escape form lawful custody on May 3 2022, yet the contractor [G4S] maintains that he died in his cell, contrary to overwhelming scientific evidence available. What is worrying is that a private vehicle was allowed inside the facility without a gate pass on the day of the escape, possibly carrying an unknown body that was burnt beyond recognition in cell 35," said Thobakgale.
He said the prison's surveillance cameras were tampered with to aid Bester to escape.
"This talks about a facility that compromised its security systems beyond any reasonable doubt. Tampering with surveillance cameras points to a failed monitoring system deliberately orchestrated to conceal crucial evidence and individuals who aided Bester to escape. This shows a failure to guarantee safe custody of inmates and breach of responsibilities allocated to the contractor," said Thobakgale.
Thobakgale said he did not know the identity of the body smuggled into the prison or Bester's whereabouts.
He said a track and tracing team has been established to find and arrest Bester.
"This is a complicated case and continues to be challenging to the department. We are working around the clock to stabilise this correctional facility. We have set up a track and tracing team that is working very hard to look for Thabo Bester. We remain confident we will arrest the fugitive," said Thobakgale.
