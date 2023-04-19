A warrant of arrest has been issued for reality TV star Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo, who is wanted for alleged fraud.
The warrant was issued by the Port Shepstone SAPS for Njilo and a second person, Kwanda Ntshangase, as the police seek help from community members in locating the “suspected fraudsters”.
Njilo, a son of a Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo, allegedly owns several businesses, including a truck company and Nduduzo Funeral Services.
Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud
Image: Thabiso Buthelezi/@Bentley_Photography_sa
Image: Supplied
Police said the warrants were issued by the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Njilo and Ntshangase are on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud. He said the two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021.
Netshiunda said the unsuspecting buyer physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.
Image: Supplied
“The truck was never delivered and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown. Police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was opened,” said Netshiunda.
Netshiunda said the two are believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg. He said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Muzi Malunga at 076 9829 945 or 039-6881185.
Nketsi and Njilo, who have a daughter together, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on April 10.
