South Africa

No bus strike over Easter weekend, union confirms

By TImesLIVE - 07 April 2023 - 13:14
A strike by Numsa would have caused chaos for those travelling this weekend.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called off its threatened strike, saying wage negotiations resume next week.

Numsa said it is consulting members after receiving a proposal from the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

“We are giving members time to apply their minds and decide whether they will accept the wage proposal. As a result of this, we will not embark on a strike during the Easter long weekend.

“We will communicate the decision on the proposal after we have met as part of the National Bargaining Forum, which is the formal negotiating platform with employers and labour, possibly on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the availability of all parties.”

TimesLIVE

