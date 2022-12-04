“Reports from the scene indicate that a traffic officer and his girlfriend had got into an argument leading to the man shooting his girlfriend in the head and then turning the gun on himself.
KZN traffic cop takes his life after 'shooting' girlfriend
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before turning the gun on himself after an argument.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident happened late on Friday night in Sundumbili, in the north of the province.
The incident comes as South Africa observes 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.
‘Murder and suicide’ tragedy unfolds in car park at Durban mall
