DA believes party's new leader is destined to become SA's next president

The DA believes that whoever emerges as the party's leader between John Steenhuisen and Dr Mpho Phalatse following congress this weekend could become SA's next president.

Speaking at a congress readiness press briefing in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday, presiding officer Greg Krumbock said polls had shown that the governing ANC was polling below 40% with the DA trailing not too far behind.

"We believe congress is very important, especially considering the ANC is poling below 40%. We could very well be electing the next president of the country.

"In 2019, the DA polled at 20.7%, and it was four years ago and things have changed a lot in the country. We do poll the electorate and so does the ANC and other newspapers, and so the numbers coming through indicate a shift for all political parties in the country...

"Our own polling confirms this and interestingly an internal ANC poll showed them that their polling is even lower. That's why we're saying the leader that's elected very well likely could be the next president of the country and with the ruling party set to plummet, there's a lot that can happen," Krumbock said.

Over the two-day congress, more than 2,000 delegates are expected to elect the party's leaders.

Helen Zille stands uncontested for a second term as the DA's Federal Council chairperson.

Steenhuisen, who is seeking a second term as the party's leader, is being contested by Phalatse, the former Joburg mayor.

Siviwe Gwarube, who is also the party's chief whip in parliament, said whoever emerged victorious this weekend needed to understand the task at hand – to make the DA the country's anchor political party.

"It's going to be important for the leaders to understand what we need going to 2024. The country is in crisis. We want to bring ANC below 50% and be anchor tenant, and those leaders need to understand that's what we need to do. We can't afford not to grow," Gwarube said.

During the 2019 general election the ANC received 57.50%, and this was at the height of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign.

The DA got 20.77 % while the EFF received 10.80 %. Earlier in 2014, the ANC got 62.15% of the vote while the DA got 22.23%, and taking up the third spot, the EFF received 6.35%.

This took a turn for the worse for the ANC during the 2021 local government elections, with the party dropping to 45.59% nationally and the DA getting 21.66% while the EFF got 5.64%.