South Africa

All quiet at Dr Nandipha's practice

29 March 2023 - 11:03
Orrin Singh Reporter
Dr Nandipha Magudumana is alleged to be on the run with prison escapee Thabo Bester.
Image: Instagram

There was no activity at escaped convict Thabo Bester's socialite doctor girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana's practice on Wednesday.

The doors to Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions at Green Park Corner in Morningside, Sandton remained shut and the lights were off.

Last Monday, Magudumana announced on Instagram that her practice would be open on Wednesday at 9am.

A member of Green Park Corner management told the media that despite their efforts to contact Magudumana her phone remained switched off.

“She doesn't answer her calls. From our side we don't want to make any comment until we have proper proof [regarding the allegations against her].”

Magudumana's practice is in an upmarket business park in a bustling part of the city.

The Sunday Times reported that fugitive “Facebook rapist” and convicted murderer Bester had been living it up in a R12m luxury home in Hyde Park in Johannesburg’s plush northern suburbs since he supposedly died in a fire in Mangaung prison in May last year.

Two pictures published by GroundUp this month showed what appeared to be Magudumana shopping with Bester at a Woolworths store in Sandton City.

According to GroundUp the pictures were taken in June last year.

TimesLIVE

