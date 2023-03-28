×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation

28 March 2023 - 12:37
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe will undergo mental observation at an Eastern Cape facility.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe will undergo mental observation at an Eastern Cape facility.
Image: Esa Alexander

Zandile Mafe who is accused of torching a historic parliamentary building has been transferred to an Eastern Cape psychiatric hospital for observation.

Mafe appeared in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution, said Mafe had been transferred to a facility in Makhanda.

“Please note that Mafe is going to be transferred today to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape,” said Ntabazalila.

Mafe previously said he had been mistreated at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe could be sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation

The man accused of setting fire to parliament could be admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the Eastern Cape for observation as he claims to have ...
News
1 month ago

Health department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi requested the head of health in the province to investigate the matter and provide him and the prosecution with the outcomes of the probe.

The charges against Mafe include housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism, arson, terrorism and theft. He has been in custody since January 2 2022 after a fire he allegedly started destroyed a large part of the National Assembly building.

The matter was postponed to May 8.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...