Zandile Mafe who is accused of torching a historic parliamentary building has been transferred to an Eastern Cape psychiatric hospital for observation.
Mafe appeared in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution, said Mafe had been transferred to a facility in Makhanda.
“Please note that Mafe is going to be transferred today to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape,” said Ntabazalila.
Mafe previously said he had been mistreated at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.
Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation
Image: Esa Alexander
'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe could be sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation
Health department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi requested the head of health in the province to investigate the matter and provide him and the prosecution with the outcomes of the probe.
The charges against Mafe include housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism, arson, terrorism and theft. He has been in custody since January 2 2022 after a fire he allegedly started destroyed a large part of the National Assembly building.
The matter was postponed to May 8.
TimesLIVE
