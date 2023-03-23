×

South Africa

SA needs to review its constitution, says Gumbi

'Ordinary citizens do not relate it to their lives'

23 March 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

SA's constitution needs a reviewing to close the gaps in the founding document that have created inequality and systems that don't work for ordinary people.

This was the view shared by several speakers, including activists and legal minds, at the opening of the three-day National Conference on the Constitution held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand...

