South Africa

Official residence of Free State premier on fire

23 March 2023 - 12:07
Mxolisi Dukwana became premier of the Free State a month ago. File image
Image: MLUNGISI LOUW

Free State House, the premier's official residence in Bloemfontein, is on fire.

The fire broke at about 10.15am on Thursday, the premier's office said in a statement.

The roof has caved in and the top floor — including furniture and other valuables — is damaged, premier Mxolisi Dukwana's spokesperson Sello Dithebe told TimesLIVE.

No one has been injured in the blaze, Dithebe said.

“The main house caught fire. The fire engines are dousing out flames that remain at the moment.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known. The police are on site and further updates will be issued later.”

Dukwana was sworn in as premier a month ago after the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela, who had been recalled by the ANC provincial executive committee due in part to poor service delivery.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

