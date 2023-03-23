No one has been injured in the blaze, Dithebe said.
Official residence of Free State premier on fire
Image: MLUNGISI LOUW
Free State House, the premier's official residence in Bloemfontein, is on fire.
The fire broke at about 10.15am on Thursday, the premier's office said in a statement.
The roof has caved in and the top floor — including furniture and other valuables — is damaged, premier Mxolisi Dukwana's spokesperson Sello Dithebe told TimesLIVE.
No one has been injured in the blaze, Dithebe said.
“The main house caught fire. The fire engines are dousing out flames that remain at the moment.
“The cause of the fire is not yet known. The police are on site and further updates will be issued later.”
Dukwana was sworn in as premier a month ago after the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela, who had been recalled by the ANC provincial executive committee due in part to poor service delivery.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
