South Africa

Five dead in KZN shootings, man critical in separate incident

23 March 2023 - 14:24
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Five people were killed in Tongaat while another was shot in Berea on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Paramedics were on three separate shooting scenes in KwaZulu-Natal after multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon. 

IPSS Medical Rescue said five people were shot dead in drive-by shootings on the R102 in Tongaat, near the exit towards the King Shaka International Airport.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were at two different scenes in Tongaat but the shootings were linked.

“Another patient is being treated on scene,” she said. 

Police are currently on scene.

In a separate incident, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a man had been shot on Lena Ahrens Road in Berea.

“At this stage I can confirm that a person has sustained a gunshot wound on his lower limbs,” he said. 

The motive for the shootings are unknown.

TimesLIVE

Four killed in two Durban shootings

Four people were killed and one seriously injured in two shooting incidents in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'

The man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting, along with his wife and nine-year-old daughter, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related ...
News
1 day ago

Durban man faces murder charge after shooting intruder who stabbed him

A Phoenix, Durban, homeowner faces a murder charge after shooting an alleged robbery suspect who stabbed him in his yard.
News
1 week ago

