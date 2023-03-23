Paramedics were on three separate shooting scenes in KwaZulu-Natal after multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon.
Five dead in KZN shootings, man critical in separate incident
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
Paramedics were on three separate shooting scenes in KwaZulu-Natal after multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon.
IPSS Medical Rescue said five people were shot dead in drive-by shootings on the R102 in Tongaat, near the exit towards the King Shaka International Airport.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were at two different scenes in Tongaat but the shootings were linked.
“Another patient is being treated on scene,” she said.
Police are currently on scene.
In a separate incident, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a man had been shot on Lena Ahrens Road in Berea.
“At this stage I can confirm that a person has sustained a gunshot wound on his lower limbs,” he said.
The motive for the shootings are unknown.
