The EFF is facing a mushrooming bill already exceeding R200,000 for the removal of illegally erected posters advertising the party’s national shutdown across the City of Cape Town.
“To date, the city has removed 400 posters in Cape Town, and the charge for the removal is R514 per poster, for which the EFF will be liable. At this point, the removal cost is already more than R205,000,” deputy mayor and spatial planning and environment MMC Eddie Andrews said on Thursday.
“Councillor Mzubanzi Dambuza, the EFF’s chief whip, was informed in February 2023 that these posters would not be allowed as it contravened schedule 11 of the outdoor advertising and signage bylaw. Yet the EFF proceeded without the city’s permission,” said Andrews.
The bylaw regulates outdoor advertising “in a manner that facilitates economic opportunities but is also sensitive to Cape Town’s natural and cultural environment”.
EFF faces ballooning bill for removal of shutdown posters in Cape Town
'At this point, the removal cost is already more than R205,000'
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Cape Town to bill EFF R154,200 for removal of 300 shutdown posters
“This is very important as each suburb has unique visual, historical and cultural value and appeal, and we must protect and promote our city’s sense of place, heritage, scenic routes and tourist destinations,” said Andrews.
“As with any other unauthorised signage displayed in the city, the cost of removing these posters will be recovered from the EFF so that we do not spend a cent of ratepayers’ money to recover the expenses in labour, fuel and other resources.”
He said the city regularly enforced the bylaw, removing illegal and unauthorised signs from streetlight poles, traffic signal poles, electrical or service boxes, street furniture, walls, fences, trees and other structures.
