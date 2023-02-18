She said KwaDwesi police, the Gqeberha K9 unit and the flying squad tracked the truck after a case of hijacking was reported.
Police recover shoes and cigarettes stolen from hijacked truck
Image: SAPS
Eastern Cape police recovered shoes, cigarettes and linen within hours of the goods being stolen from a hijacked truck.
Gqeberha police swooped on a suspect found in possession of boxes of new shoes in Kwadesi on Thursday.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said suspects brandishing a firearm forced a truck off the road on the N2 near Coega before 10am on Thursday. They drove off with the truck and dropped the driver and his passenger in Mkhwenkwe Street, KwaDwesi.
She said KwaDwesi police, the Gqeberha K9 unit and the flying squad tracked the truck after a case of hijacking was reported.
“Gqeberha K9 members were busy with patrols in the area of Ezinyoka when they noticed suspicious behaviour in the area. Flying squad members, SAPS Kwadesi and public order policing provided assistance. When the community noticed the presence of the SAPS, they dropped the boxes they were carrying and ran away,” said Janse van Rensburg.
“As the members were searching the surrounding houses for suspected stolen property looted from the hijacked truck, they arrested one suspect who had several pairs of brand new shoes that were hidden in the shack. The empty boxes were found lying at the back of the shack.”
Janse van Rensburg said the hijacked truck was seized for further investigation.
“Police also recovered shoes, linen, cigarettes and liquor that were also taken from the truck. The suspect was detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.”
The investigation continues.
Janse van Rensburg said the 28-year-old suspect is set to appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.
