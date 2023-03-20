Three EFF councillors were among dozens of people arrested in connection with acts surrounding the national shutdown.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the party’s ward councillors were arrested in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.
It is understood 87 people have been arrested across the country for acts of public violence.
Of the 87 arrested, most were in Gauteng, with 41 arrests recorded. North West recorded 29 arrests.
Police said they were on high alert and ready to act should disruptions erupt.
TimesLIVE
Three EFF councillors among dozens arrested in clampdown on shutdown
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
