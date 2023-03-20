×

South Africa

Three EFF councillors among dozens arrested in clampdown on shutdown

20 March 2023 - 13:09
Orrin Singh Reporter
Three EFF councillors were among the dozens arrested during the party's national shutdown.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Three EFF councillors were among dozens of people arrested in connection with acts surrounding the national shutdown.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the party’s ward councillors were arrested in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga. 

It is understood 87 people have been arrested across the country for acts of public violence. 

Of the 87 arrested, most were in Gauteng, with 41 arrests recorded. North West recorded 29 arrests. 

Police said they were on high alert and ready to act should disruptions erupt. 

TimesLIVE

Speech Bubbles

