EFF supporters are gathering at Church Square in Pretoria as the national shutdown unfolds on Monday. The protest is against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Roads in Atteridgeville were closed with rubble and rocks, making it hard for vehicles to drive through as the national shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.
IN PICS | EFF supporters gather at Church Square in Pretoria
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
