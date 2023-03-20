×

South Africa

IN PICS | EFF supporters gather at Church Square in Pretoria

By Thapelo Morebudi - 20 March 2023 - 10:29
SANDF members seen in and around the Union Buildings in Pretoria as national shutdown protesters gather at Church Square to march to the the Union Buildings in protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday March 20 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF supporters are gathering at Church Square in Pretoria as the national shutdown unfolds on Monday. The protest is against President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Roads in Atteridgeville were closed with rubble and rocks, making it hard for vehicles to drive through as the national shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.  

SANDF members stationed in and around the Union Buildings as national shutdown protesters gather at Church Square in protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Roads in Atteridgeville were closed with rubble and rocks, making it difficult for vehicles to drive through as the national shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Roads in Atteridgeville closed with rubble and rocks as part of the national shutdown called by the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Atteridgeville residents navigate the strewn with rubble and rocks as part of the national shutdown called by the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
It's business as usual in Atteridgeville as some of the drivers and road users navigate roads strewn with rocks as the national shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bus ranks in Marabastad, Pretoria, were deserted as residents stayed away following the announcement of the national shutdown by the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A lone hawker walks through a deserted bus rank in Marabastad, Pretoria, as the EFF national shutdown continues.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'

