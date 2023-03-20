EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participated in the party's national shutdown.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown
Image: Alaister Russell
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participated in the party's national shutdown.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: Masi Losi
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos