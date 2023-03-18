The Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) has warned motorists to be cautious as criminals are placing spikes or objects on public roads with the intention of robbing them.
EMPD and other law-enforcement agencies have received several complaints regarding spikes being strategically placed on roads. A pattern has been established, showing these crimes usually happen on weekends and result in unnecessary accidents and loss of life, said Const Thabiso Makgato.
Hotspot areas are the R562, Olifantsfontein; R21, between OR Tambo International Airport; N3, Leondale and Barry Marais; and the N17, between Rondebult and Heidelberg Road.
“The EMPD advises motorists not to stop when they hit a spike or experience a tyre puncture, especially at night. They should continue to drive slowly to the nearest garage or police station. The department will continue to have high police visibility around the 'hotspot areas' and those found placing objects to endanger the lives of others will face the full might of the law,” Makgato added.
TimesLIVE
Ekurhuleni police urge motorists to be cautious as criminals use 'spike' tactics
Image: Antonio Muchave
