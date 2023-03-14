Fire hazard risk prompts recall of 'small number' of inverters

Anyone with certain units of a Gizzu 300Wh or 500Wh portable power station must immediately stop using it due to a battery manufacturing flaw, the National Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

This comes after the importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution (Pty) Ltd, informed the commission of the precautionary recall of the products after reports of fire hazards.

The devices, imported from China, are stocked by major outlets including Takealot.com; Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and Hifi Corp.